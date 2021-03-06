Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 219,300 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the January 28th total of 165,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 423,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:GTH traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $20.19. The stock had a trading volume of 807,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,262. Genetron has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTH. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Genetron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Genetron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Genetron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Genetron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Genetron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. 19.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

