Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Stock Price Down 5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) fell 5% during trading on Thursday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $36.00. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Genmab A/S traded as low as $30.10 and last traded at $30.92. 1,538,472 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 639,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.55.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist boosted their target price on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Danske upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

