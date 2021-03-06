GFL Environmental’s (GFL) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE:GFL opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.22. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $33.69.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,862,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 16,224.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 326,925 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 403.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 42,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 1,286.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 132,766 shares during the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

