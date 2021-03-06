GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Short Interest Up 44.9% in February

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the January 28th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:GIGM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.18. 10,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,592. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06. GigaMedia has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 million, a P/E ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 0.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GigaMedia stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,865 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.54% of GigaMedia worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

