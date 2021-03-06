Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Trading Down 5.9%

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) shares were down 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $82.27 and last traded at $83.73. Approximately 519,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 452,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.02.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GKOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Get Glaukos alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -51.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.59 and its 200-day moving average is $63.80.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $1,327,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 103,102 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter.

Glaukos Company Profile (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.