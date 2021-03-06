Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Holdings Cut by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments stock opened at $198.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.03, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $215.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,209,992. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

