Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 1.08%.

GWRS opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.58. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,686.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0243 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 290.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GWRS shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on Global Water Resources from $12.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 61,000 people in 23,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

