Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the January 28th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 496,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of EDOC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.60. The company had a trading volume of 392,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,529. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average of $19.09. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $23.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,582,000.

