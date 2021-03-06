GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $768.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will report sales of $768.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $760.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $777.37 million. GMS posted sales of $770.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.42 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. GMS’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GMS. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE GMS traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.68. The stock had a trading volume of 557,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,598. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average is $28.70. GMS has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.86 and a beta of 2.09.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 144,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,331,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in GMS during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

