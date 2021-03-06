GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Insider Sells $654,343.52 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) insider Nima Kelly sold 7,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $654,343.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nima Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Nima Kelly sold 228 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $18,477.12.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $318,755.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Nima Kelly sold 3,488 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $283,260.48.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Nima Kelly sold 7,197 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $647,730.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Nima Kelly sold 12,085 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,027,225.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Nima Kelly sold 1,341 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $111,303.00.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $75.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.88.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in GoDaddy by 9.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in GoDaddy by 43.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in GoDaddy by 4.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in GoDaddy by 17.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.07.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

