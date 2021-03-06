GoHealth (GOCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $12.28 on Friday. GoHealth has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42.

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 11,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $177,671.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,162,580 over the last three months.

GOCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on GoHealth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. GoHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

