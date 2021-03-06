Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Trading Down 7.4%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)’s share price dropped 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 10,767,646 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 9,613,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $204.13 million, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSV. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Gold Standard Ventures in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gold Standard Ventures in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 708.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 194,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Gold Standard Ventures in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 567,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 272,308 shares during the period. 22.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada. The company also holds a 100% right, title, and interest in mining claims with gold and silver deposit in Lewis Gold project that is located in the Battle Mountain Mining District in Lander County, Nevada.

