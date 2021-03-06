Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 134.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,929 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 285,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,666,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,709,000 after acquiring an additional 28,496 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $14,218,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,044,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,775,000 after purchasing an additional 211,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,327,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,764,000 after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 105.58 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

Several analysts recently commented on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In related news, CEO David Golub acquired 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $27,610.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,477.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $27,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,083.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,834 shares of company stock valued at $304,682 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

