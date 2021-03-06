GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:GPTGF opened at $3.75 on Friday. GPT Group has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46.

GPT Group Company Profile

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

