Grand Central Investment Group Invests $12.83 Million in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 236,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,834,000. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF comprises about 11.5% of Grand Central Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,248,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 456,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,283,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $45.61 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.89.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

