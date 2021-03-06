Grand Central Investment Group Invests $891,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000. Mastercard accounts for about 0.8% of Grand Central Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after buying an additional 908,871 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 359.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,202,000 after buying an additional 803,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after buying an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,426,000 after buying an additional 482,250 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MA shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.56.

NYSE:MA opened at $360.88 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $368.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $336.63 and its 200-day moving average is $336.39. The firm has a market cap of $358.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

