Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

AJX opened at $11.80 on Friday. Great Ajax has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.78.

Several analysts have weighed in on AJX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

