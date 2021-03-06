Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Shares of AJX stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 32.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 18,304 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 597,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,511 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 52,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 22,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

