Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.17.

AJX stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.78. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $14.05.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Great Ajax by 637.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the third quarter worth $85,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

