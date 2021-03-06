Green Brick Partners (GRBK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.35. Green Brick Partners has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.84.

In other news, Director David Einhorn bought 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $17,467,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,347.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

