Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) (LON:GNC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $115.33

Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) (LON:GNC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 115.33 ($1.51) and traded as high as GBX 159.30 ($2.08). Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) shares last traded at GBX 157.20 ($2.05), with a volume of 3,785,148 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GNC shares. HSBC upgraded Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 159 ($2.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of £810.83 million and a P/E ratio of -59.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 128.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 115.51.

Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) Company Profile (LON:GNC)

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

