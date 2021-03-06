Growth DeFi (GRO) Trading Up 6.7% Over Last 7 Days

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 6th. Growth DeFi has a market cap of $8.48 million and approximately $89,315.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Growth DeFi has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One Growth DeFi token can now be bought for $23.70 or 0.00049221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00057043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.59 or 0.00763567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00025916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00031378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00060112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00043360 BTC.

About Growth DeFi

GRO is a token. Its launch date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 983,261 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,000 tokens. Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital.

