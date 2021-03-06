Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Short Interest Update

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the January 28th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GTHP opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59. Guided Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Guided Therapeutics Company Profile

Guided Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light.

