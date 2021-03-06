Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guidewire Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.20.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $101.83 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,481 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $185,273.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,963.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,172 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $146,617.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock worth $1,827,021. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,840,000. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

