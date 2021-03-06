H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $51.55

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.55 and traded as high as $57.74. H.B. Fuller shares last traded at $57.68, with a volume of 326,766 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. H.B. Fuller currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.17.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.20. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $777.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $213,857.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,068 shares in the company, valued at $790,058.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 351.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.