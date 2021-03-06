Hancock Whitney Corp Buys New Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,618,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Crane by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 627,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,710,000 after buying an additional 51,595 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth about $935,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $89.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.42. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. Crane’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Crane from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

