Hancock Whitney Corp Makes New $209,000 Investment in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,718,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,315,000 after purchasing an additional 71,413 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,963,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,619,000 after buying an additional 236,175 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 5.4% in the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,904,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,786,000 after buying an additional 150,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in UGI by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,822,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,661,000 after acquiring an additional 313,236 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in UGI by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,043,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,379,000 after acquiring an additional 44,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UGI opened at $40.66 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $40.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. UGI’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UGI. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

