Hancock Whitney Corp Makes New Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,871,848,000 after purchasing an additional 947,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Aptiv by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,191,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,026,006,000 after buying an additional 318,451 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Aptiv by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,020,214,000 after buying an additional 152,349 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,081,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $465,868,000 after buying an additional 83,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 30.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,586,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,412,000 after acquiring an additional 370,700 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of APTV stock opened at $146.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $160.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.58 and its 200 day moving average is $116.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Argus assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.77.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.