Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases New Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in shares of ASML by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of ASML by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of ASML by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.40.

ASML opened at $527.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $221.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.95, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $191.25 and a 12 month high of $608.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $562.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.8864 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.