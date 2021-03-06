HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Upgraded to “Buy” by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.88.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $785.28 million, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.76. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $13.67.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $69.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HONE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.