Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,102,600 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the January 28th total of 1,504,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,783,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts have commented on HRVSF shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Harvest Health & Recreation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Harvest Health & Recreation to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Harvest Health & Recreation from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Harvest Health & Recreation from $2.10 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of Harvest Health & Recreation stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,555,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,884. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17. Harvest Health & Recreation has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

Harvest Health & Recreation Company Profile

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc cultivates, processes, sells, and retails cannabis in the United States. The company offers cannabis oil; inhalables, including flower, dabbable concentrates, pre-filled vaporizer pens, and cartridges; and capsules, tinctures, and cannabis product edibles, including chocolates, gummies, mints, fruit chews, and dissolvable mouth strips under the brands of ROLL ONE, MODERN FLOWER, EVOLAB, CHROMA, CO2LORS, ALCHEMY and CBX SCIENCES.

