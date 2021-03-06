HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) is Charles Lim Capital Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Charles Lim Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,250,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,041,164 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises 25.8% of Charles Lim Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Charles Lim Capital Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $234,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDB stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,256. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.92. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The stock has a market cap of $150.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.