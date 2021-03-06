Head to Head Comparison: CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) vs. National Bank (NYSE:NBHC)

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) and National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CIT Group and National Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIT Group $3.29 billion 1.44 $529.90 million $5.06 9.47 National Bank $325.35 million 3.80 $80.36 million $2.55 15.84

CIT Group has higher revenue and earnings than National Bank. CIT Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CIT Group and National Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIT Group 0 8 1 0 2.11 National Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00

CIT Group currently has a consensus price target of $36.83, indicating a potential downside of 23.15%. National Bank has a consensus price target of $31.50, indicating a potential downside of 21.99%. Given National Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National Bank is more favorable than CIT Group.

Volatility & Risk

CIT Group has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bank has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.5% of CIT Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of National Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of CIT Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of National Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CIT Group and National Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIT Group -16.59% -1.46% -0.14% National Bank 23.03% 10.63% 1.33%

Dividends

CIT Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. National Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. CIT Group pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Bank pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CIT Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and National Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CIT Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc. operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies. This segment also offers asset management, factoring, receivable management, and secured financing services; supply chain financing, leasing and equipment financing to small businesses and middle market, and railroads and shippers. The Consumer Banking segment provides checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; payment solutions; and fiduciary services. The company also offers leasing and advisory, and online banking services. It operates through a network of approximately 60 branches located in southern California. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in New York, New York.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, lender finance loans, food and agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases. The company also offers non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans consisting of loans on commercial properties, such as office buildings, warehouse/distribution buildings, multi-family, hospitality, and retail buildings; small business administration loans to support manufacturers, distributors, and service providers; term loans, line of credits, and real estate secured loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and fraud prevention services, as well as other auxiliary services, including account reconciliation, collections, repurchase accounts, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company operates through a network of 97 banking centers located in Colorado, the greater Kansas City area, New Mexico, Utah, and Texas. It also operates 127 ATMs. The company was formerly known as NBH Holdings Corp. and changed its name to National Bank Holdings Corporation in March 2012. National Bank Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

