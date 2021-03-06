Head-To-Head Contrast: ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ) vs. Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ) and Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.4% of Castle Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of ACI Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of Castle Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ACI Global and Castle Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACI Global N/A N/A N/A Castle Biosciences -5.30% -2.69% -2.05%

Volatility & Risk

ACI Global has a beta of -0.55, meaning that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castle Biosciences has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ACI Global and Castle Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACI Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Castle Biosciences $51.87 million 26.80 $5.28 million ($0.81) -85.16

Castle Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than ACI Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ACI Global and Castle Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACI Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Castle Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

Castle Biosciences has a consensus price target of $73.80, suggesting a potential upside of 6.99%. Given Castle Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Castle Biosciences is more favorable than ACI Global.

Summary

Castle Biosciences beats ACI Global on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACI Global

There is no company description available for ACI Global Corp.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue. The company also offers DecisionDx-UM test, a proprietary GEP test that predicts the risk of metastasis for patients with uveal melanoma, a rare eye cancer; and two late-stage proprietary products in development, which address cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma and suspicious pigmented lesions, which are indications with high clinical need in dermatological cancer. It offers test services through physicians, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Friendswood, Texas.

