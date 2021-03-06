Head to Head Review: OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares OSI Systems and Broadcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OSI Systems 5.65% 15.70% 6.86% Broadcom 12.39% 35.23% 10.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OSI Systems and Broadcom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OSI Systems $1.17 billion 1.49 $82.67 million $4.60 20.95 Broadcom $23.89 billion 7.69 $2.96 billion $18.45 24.40

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than OSI Systems. OSI Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadcom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for OSI Systems and Broadcom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OSI Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00 Broadcom 0 5 23 0 2.82

OSI Systems presently has a consensus target price of $104.75, suggesting a potential upside of 8.72%. Broadcom has a consensus target price of $451.23, suggesting a potential upside of 0.24%. Given OSI Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OSI Systems is more favorable than Broadcom.

Volatility and Risk

OSI Systems has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadcom has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.6% of OSI Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Broadcom shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of OSI Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Broadcom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Broadcom beats OSI Systems on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names. It also provides site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and security screening solutions under the S2 name. The Healthcare segment offers patient monitoring and diagnostic cardiology systems, and related supplies and accessories under the Spacelabs name for use in critical care, emergency, and perioperative areas within hospitals, physicians' offices, medical clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. The Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides optoelectronic devices under the OSI Optoelectronics, OSI LaserDiode, OSI Laserscan, Semicoa, and Advanced Photonix names for the aerospace and defense, avionics, medical imaging and diagnostics, biochemistry analysis, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, telecommunications, construction, and homeland security markets. It also offers electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and end users for medical, automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, and consumer applications under the OSI Electronics, APlus Products, Altaflex, and PFC names; and LCD displays for medical, industrial, and consumer electronics applications, as well as flex circuits for OEM customers. This segment offers laser-based remote sensing devices to detect and classify vehicles in toll and traffic management systems under the OSI Laserscan and Autosense names; and solid-state laser products for aerospace, defense, telecommunication, and medical applications under the OSI LaserDiode name. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms. It operates through two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in San Jose, California.

