Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) PT Raised to $53.00 at SVB Leerink

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HCAT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.53.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 0.62. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $53.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.21 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anita Pramoda sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,429,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,183.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $90,403.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,968 shares of company stock worth $6,703,398. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at $530,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $51,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 296.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 21,697 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

