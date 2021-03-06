Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HTBX. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $5.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBX opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. Heat Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 3,083.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 28,090 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 98,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $754,000. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

