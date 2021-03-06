Helical (LON:HLCL) Shares Gap Down to $388.00

Shares of Helical plc (LON:HLCL) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 388 ($5.07), but opened at GBX 375 ($4.90). Helical shares last traded at GBX 395.50 ($5.17), with a volume of 41,375 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Helical from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.29, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 377.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 347.60. The stock has a market cap of £471.84 million and a P/E ratio of 33.96.

Helical Company Profile (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

