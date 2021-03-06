HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Shares Down 0.7%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.44 and last traded at $29.44. Approximately 204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.63.

HLLGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.95.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

