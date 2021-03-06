HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €99.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on HelloFresh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HelloFresh presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €78.91 ($92.84).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

ETR:HFG opened at €58.70 ($69.06) on Wednesday. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €16.14 ($18.99) and a twelve month high of €77.90 ($91.65). The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €69.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is €54.43.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.