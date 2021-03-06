Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €106.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €106.00 ($124.71) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.21% from the stock’s current price.

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €91.27 ($107.37).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HEN3 stock opened at €85.34 ($100.40) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €86.48 and a 200 day moving average price of €88.51. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.