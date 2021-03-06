Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €90.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HEN3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €91.27 ($107.37).

HEN3 opened at €85.34 ($100.40) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The company has a fifty day moving average of €86.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of €88.51.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

