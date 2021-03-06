Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.38%.

HRTG traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 169,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,148. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 25.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

