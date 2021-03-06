Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HESAY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS HESAY opened at $107.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.11. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $55.31 and a 52 week high of $117.37.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

