Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Hess during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $75.04 on Friday. Hess Co. has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $75.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is -105.26%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 18,205 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,146,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 158,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,016,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $2,004,512.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,863,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 605,097 shares of company stock valued at $36,840,055. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HES. Barclays lifted their target price on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.74.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.