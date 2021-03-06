Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Raised to $15.50 at Morgan Stanley

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HPE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.39.

HPE stock opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $15.06.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 46,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 61,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

