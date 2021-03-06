Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 322,500 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the January 28th total of 418,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Hibernia REIT stock remained flat at $$1.39 on Friday. Hibernia REIT has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36.

About Hibernia REIT

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

