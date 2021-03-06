Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Short Interest Update

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the January 28th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 369,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 92,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 17,414 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 1,468,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after buying an additional 324,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HFRO stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

