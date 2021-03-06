HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 315 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $158.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $116.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.47. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

