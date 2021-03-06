HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 957 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus increased their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

CSX stock opened at $91.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.54. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

